Eek! the Cat

After leaving a home full of selfish children, Eek! is mistakenly adopted by a nearsighted old lady who thinks he’s her scrawny pet. What follows earns him his onomatopoeic name: After catching his tail in a window and falling to the ground, Eek! is dragged through a bee farm, dropped hundreds of feet through flaming hoops into a swimming pool, shot out of a cannon, and dropped into a toxic-waste dump. Through all of this, he still finds time to protect the old biddy from harm. The message may be to help others at any cost, but it’s delivered with the subtlety of a frying pan to the face.