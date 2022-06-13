Not just another Playmate of the Year, Shannon Tweed (Last Call, Night Eyes 2) has become a straight-to-video star while avoiding the obvious bimbo roles and playing most of her scenes with her pinup proportions covered. In Sexual Response, she’s coolly effective as an uptight, undersexed radio romance therapist who could use some help in her own icy marriage. Of course, it’s only a matter of time before a mysterious stud comes along and unbridles her passion. Between seductions, a neat suspense plot keeps trying to develop. Unfortunately, it gets crowded out by the bump-and-grind sex scenes (three extra minutes’ worth in the unrated version) that provide the movie’s main thrust. Sexual Response has more imagination than most made-for-video thrillers, but ultimately it’s still about those moments when Shannon strips down to basic Tweed. C+