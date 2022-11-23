R.B. Kitaj

By George Pitts Updated September 18, 1992 at 04:00 AM EDT
A member of the current School of London and a contemporary of Bacon, Hockney, and Freud, R.B. Kitaj, as an expatriate American, is the odd man out. His much celebrated draftsmanship is matched by a tireless capacity for combining historical and social ideas with personal musings. Kitaj has never shied away from explaining his work, and R.B. Kitaj is a study of his paintings, pastels, and drawings and is especially valuable for its inclusion of the artist’s discussions of them. A

