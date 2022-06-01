In the hotly contested race to become the new young voice of Southern fiction, Vicki Covington (Gathering Home, Bird of Paradise) is not doing badly. Her third novel, Night Ride Home, looks back to the eve of World War II, when a rapidly changing world is cutting a wide swath through the life of her unsuspecting hero. Will Keller Hayes, a clerk in a tiny Alabama mining town, marry his childhood sweetheart, or will her drunken father shoot him first? Will people find out that the camp whore is about to deliver Hayes’ child? Will his father make it out of a mine cave-in alive? Will the United States enter the war and send the hero abroad? Hayes’ reward for weathering these crises is being prepared for the destruction he will face overseas. B