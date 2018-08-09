White Sands
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- performer
- Willem Dafoe, Laurence Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum, Mickey Rourke
- genre
- Mystery and Thriller
Released without fanfare in theaters last spring, this gnarly little thriller never did find the audience it deserved. Maybe people were put off by its moral maze of a plot, featuring a number of characters who are not quite what they seem. Still, the movie does have a hero, and he even wears a white hat. He’s Ray Dolezal (Willem Dafoe), a small-town New Mexico deputy who traces a dead man’s money-stuffed briefcase straight into a viper’s nest of illegal arms traders and double-dealing feds. The who’s-screwing-whom screenplay keeps us guessing right along with Ray; it’s an intriguingly cryptic mystery that continues to deliver surprises up until its striking desert-dunes finale. Even scaled down on video, White Sands are a sight to behold.
