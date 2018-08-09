Heroes and Anti-heroes: Magnum Images

type Book Current Status In Season genre Coffee Table

From its inception in 1947, Magnum, the news-photo agency, has made photojournalism as much a part of history as the events and people it has covered. Heroes and Anti-Heroes includes 200 pictures of newsmakers photographed for Magnum by Henri Cartier-Bresson, Cornell Capa, Eve Arnold, Susan Meiselas, Dennis Stock, Elliott Erwitt, and others. Although most of the figures are neither the heroes nor antiheroes that the book’s title suggests (do Joan Collins, Giovanni Agnelli, or Francois Mitterrand belong in either category?), the epoch-making quality of these images is indisputable.