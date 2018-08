type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R performer Jeff Conaway, Michelle Foreman genre Drama

We gave it a D+

The negligible plot of Sunset Strip, this yawn-inducing T&A fest finds a dour ingenue hooking up with strippers to improve her Solid Gold-like moves. As one character self- reflexively remarks, ”It ain’t exactly Spielberg, but it’s in focus.” Yeah, but so’s that boom mike.