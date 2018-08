type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG performer Billy Barty, David Michael O'Neill, Lynn-Holly Johnson genre Comedy

We gave it a F

Even with a supporting roster — Ruth Buzzi (Laugh-In), Murray Langston (The Unknown Comic), and Yvonne Craig (Batgirl) — rescued from the ranks of has-been hell, Diggin’ Up Business, an insufferably infantile mortuary-set farce can’t help but be dead on arrival.