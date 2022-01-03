The Mismeasure of Woman

Why can’t a woman be more like a man? asks that ultimate misogynist, Professor Henry Higgins, in My Fair Lady. Carol Tavris doesn’t answer his question, she demolishes it. Doing to the scientific establishment what Susan Faludi’s Backlash did to the news media, Tavris begins with the premise that power, not gender, is what divides the sexes. Little of the research on brain size, right- versus left-handedness, hormones, or the mating habits of primates escapes her scrutiny. The notion that men are right-brained and better at math and art, for instance, derives from a study of the brains of rats. From such a shaky science are headlines about gender difference made.