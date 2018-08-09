Target: Favorite Son

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R performer Harry Hamlin, Linda Kozlowski genre Drama, Action Adventure, Mystery and Thriller

We gave it a D

In this pulpy political thriller, released in time to ride the presidential-primary buzz, Harry Hamlin plays an ambitious senator who survives an assassin’s bullet, then parlays the publicity into a run for the White House. His campaign trail is littered with the usual dirty tricks and kinky secrets, but the real intrigue involves a deadly conspiracy hatched behind the closed doors of some high offices. Originally a six-hour miniseries, Favorite Son has been drastically condensed for video. At 115 minutes, it omits so much important information that Oliver Stone might have trouble filling in the gaps. At full length, this potboiler was enjoyable trash. Abridged, it’s about as compelling as last week’s primary returns.