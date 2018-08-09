''Thelma & Louise'' and ''Lethal Weapon''

Its critics howled that Thelma & Louise was a rabid, violent vigilante flick in which women blasted nearly every hapless guy in sight. But compared with your standard male buddy/cop movie — Lethal Weapon, say — Thelma & Louise is really relatively demure. We did some

THELMA & LOUISE

GUNSHOTS: 11

GUNSHOTS FIRED AT PEOPLE: 1

TOTAL VIOLENT DEATHS: 3

MEN: 1

WOMEN: 2

EXPLOSIONS: 1

CAR CRASHES: 4

TORTURE SCENES: 0

KICKBOXING FIGHTS: 0

LETHAL WEAPON

GUNSHOTS: 425*

GUNSHOTS FIRED AT PEOPLE: 300*

TOTAL VIOLENT DEATHS: 22

MEN: 21

WOMEN: 1

EXPLOSIONS: 3

CAR CRASHES: 4

TORTURE SCENES: 2

KICKBOXING FIGHTS: 1

*Figures are approaximate due to inherent difficulty in counting individual machine-gun bullets.