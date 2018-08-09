''Thelma & Louise'' and ''Lethal Weapon''

Its critics howled that Thelma & Louise was a rabid, violent vigilante flick in which women blasted nearly every hapless guy in sight. But compared with your standard male buddy/cop movie — Lethal Weapon, say — Thelma & Louise is really relatively demure. We did some
THELMA & LOUISE
GUNSHOTS: 11
GUNSHOTS FIRED AT PEOPLE: 1
TOTAL VIOLENT DEATHS: 3
MEN: 1
WOMEN: 2
EXPLOSIONS: 1
CAR CRASHES: 4
TORTURE SCENES: 0
KICKBOXING FIGHTS: 0
LETHAL WEAPON
GUNSHOTS: 425*
GUNSHOTS FIRED AT PEOPLE: 300*
TOTAL VIOLENT DEATHS: 22
MEN: 21
WOMEN: 1
EXPLOSIONS: 3
CAR CRASHES: 4
TORTURE SCENES: 2
KICKBOXING FIGHTS: 1
*Figures are approaximate due to inherent difficulty in counting individual machine-gun bullets.
Comments