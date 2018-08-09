Amy Grant: The Heart in Motion Video Collection

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa Unrated performer Amy Grant

We gave it a C

Newcomers to Amy Grant’s music will have to take on faith the proposition that she’s a ”Christian” rocker making a pop crossover move. Her music is indistinguishable from the general run of rock-lite love songs currently polluting the airwaves. The idea, it seems, is that the objects of affection in her lyrics can be read as either God or mortals. The videos collected in Amy Grant: The Heart in Motion (particularly ”Baby Baby”) obscure the religious angle even more, filled as they are with the sort of fashion-photography boy-meets-girl scenarios familiar from the work of, say, Janet Jackson, and God is not conspicuous. On the other hand, what’s on display is so thoroughly overblown and vapid that one finally hopes for an appearance by the vengeful Old Testament deity, perhaps announcing an 11th commandment: ”Thou Shalt Not Commit MTV.” C