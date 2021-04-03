Planet Hollywood lands in NYC

Talk about your three-star restaurants. There they were, co-owners Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sylvester Stallone, striding small as life out of their limos for the opening of Manhattan’s movie-themed burger bistro, Planet Hollywood. After an investment of $15 million and a half year of advance publicity, the eatery, an instant entry into the Hype Hall of Fame, didn’t disappoint — at least not on its debut night. Reveling in a klieg-light blaze out front, the three actor-investors pumped each other’s hands and egos before a screaming crowd. Then the trio followed the smell of wet paint through cramped, barely finished, memorabilia-draped dining nooks (built from sketches by Batman designer Anton Furst) into a sequestered VIP room.

So great was the crush of celebrity well-wishers filing in behind them that overzealous guards committed at least one faux pas — barring Billy Bathgate star Loren Dean as a gate-crasher until Alec Baldwin hotly intervened. Despite the chaotic atmosphere, photo-ready smiles radiated from Wesley Snipes, Kim Basinger, Michael J. Fox, Carly Simon, Garry Marshall, and Regis Philbin, among others.

Stallone seemed especially cheered by the reception. ”It’s a concept I never would have thought of totally myself,” he said, ”which is a museum, a kind of curio — a traveling show, if you know what I mean.” What he means is, this could be his biggest-grossing project in years: Satellite versions of Planet Hollywood are already planned for major cities around the globe.