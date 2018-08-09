Horror movies revisited

Leonard Klady
November 08, 1991 at 05:00 AM EST

Eeeaaaaah! Universal is raiding its considerable horror vault to produce a series of classic-chiller remakes for cable TV. The first to get the treatment will be 1941’s The Wolf Man (Lon Chaney Jr.), 1932’s The Mummy (Boris Karloff), and 1935’s The Bride of Frankenstein (with Karloff and Elsa Lanchester). MCA Television president Barbara Fisher says the idea is to match serious directors with appropriate material from the genre.

John Milius is set to write and direct the new Wolf Man in early ’92; Martin Scorsese has expressed interest in resurrecting Bride.

