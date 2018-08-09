Separate But Equal

Doug Brod
October 25, 1991 at 04:00 AM EDT

Separate But Equal

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
04/07/91-04/08/91
performer
Burt Lancaster, Sidney Poitier, Richard Kiley, Cleavon Little
director
George Stevens Jr.
author
George Stevens Jr.
broadcaster
ABC
genre
Drama
We gave it a B+

At 3 1/4 hours, this sometimes windy made-for-TV account of then NAACP lawyer Thurgood Marshall’s fight against segregation might seem a daunting undertaking. But impassioned performances and meticulously rendered period detail make Separate But Equal worthwhile and ultimately enriching. B+

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now