Separate But Equal
- type
- TV Show
- Current Status
- In Season
- run date
- 04/07/91-04/08/91
- performer
- Burt Lancaster, Sidney Poitier, Richard Kiley, Cleavon Little
- director
- George Stevens Jr.
- author
- George Stevens Jr.
- broadcaster
- ABC
- genre
- Drama
We gave it a B+
At 3 1/4 hours, this sometimes windy made-for-TV account of then NAACP lawyer Thurgood Marshall’s fight against segregation might seem a daunting undertaking. But impassioned performances and meticulously rendered period detail make Separate But Equal worthwhile and ultimately enriching. B+
