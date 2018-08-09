type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 04/07/91-04/08/91 performer Burt Lancaster, Sidney Poitier, Richard Kiley, Cleavon Little director George Stevens Jr. author George Stevens Jr. broadcaster ABC genre Drama

We gave it a B+

At 3 1/4 hours, this sometimes windy made-for-TV account of then NAACP lawyer Thurgood Marshall’s fight against segregation might seem a daunting undertaking. But impassioned performances and meticulously rendered period detail make Separate But Equal worthwhile and ultimately enriching. B+