Talking with Lukas Haas

Since his first film role in 1983’s Testament, 15-year-old Lukas Haas has proven to be more than a flash phenomenon. From his Amish boy in Witness (1985) to his praised performance in the TV movie The Ryan White Story (1989), Haas has shown a depth and maturity unusual for a child star. His role as Buddy in Rambling Rose has allowed the actor another departure. ”I’m different than I usually am,” he says. ”This time I’m not an innocent little boy.”

No, in fact, Haas’ big scene is one in which the curious Buddy gets a tactile lesson in female anatomy in the bedroom of costar Laura Dern, who plays Rose, the family baby-sitter. Being the self-taught actor that he is, Haas delved into his own method for the segment. ”I wasn’t trying to act,” he says, sucking on a virgin strawberry daiquiri in a Los Angeles restaurant. ”I was just trying to get through the scene. It was pretty rough. If Laura or I made a mistake, we’d just stop for a second and go on.”