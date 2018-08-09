Jim Mullen's Hot Sheet

1. The Saga of Donald and Marla

Most couples fight about money or sex. It’s a wonder these two didn’t kill each other.

2. Lily Tomlin

Six years to turn The Search for Signs…into a movie? All the wrong people have clout.

3. Roseanne’s Sexual Abuse as a Child

What’s Tom’s excuse? Dropped on his head? Left behind during the move? Diaper on backwards?

4. Sammy Davis Jr.’s Bankruptcy

Something’s not kosher here. Who’s executing the estate, Willie Nelson?

5. Iraq Again

If it weren’t for Saddam, Regis Philbin could regain his crown as the most annoying person in the world.

6. Jere Burns

Kirk in Dear John. The world’s most unredeemable chauvinist pig. That show’s over the day he’s cured.

7. SBK’s Charles Koppelman

The man responsible for Vanilla Ice. Why is he running around free to strike again?

8. New John Lennon Book

Police record and bad references got you down? Don’t worry, you can make big bucks as a pop biographer.

9. Blond Jokes

Every ethnic joke ever told with a dye job. ”Look at the dead bird.” The blond looks up and says, ”Where?”

10. The Pennant Races

And you can watch them from the comfort of your living room. Just like the team you bet on.

11. Campaign ’92

It seems the worst dirt the Democrats can find on the Republicans is their middle names.

12. Weight Lifting

The MTV version of a voice coach. It’s Freedom Williams’ washboard abdomen, not the song, that counts.

13. Brooklyn Bridge

The Waltons, but they moved and are Jewish. Allen Boy, go tell Jacob Boy that supper’s ready.

14. Jay Leno’s Crutches

What will Letterman have to do to top this? Show up in a body cast?

15. The Dead Sea Scrolls

There’s only one big surprise: Bob, the 13th apostle.