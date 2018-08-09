Production company names

John Goodman chose Tipitina after the New Orleans nightclub where he met his wife. Demi Moore’s Rufglen was the magical land in a fairy tale her grandma made up. And husband Bruce Willis changed the moniker of his production company from Hudson Hawk to Flying Heart Films, pointing up the fact that celebs sometimes do their best work in creative naming. Here are some other lively coinages:
Sean Penn……………Clyde Is Hungry
Sigourney Weaver……..Goat Cay
Matty Rich…………..Blacks ‘N’ Progress
Linda Ellerbee……….Lucky Duck
Bette Midler…………All Girl
Dustin Hoffman……….Punch
Tom Selleck………….Banana Road
OprahWinfrey…………Harpo
GeenaDavis…………..Genial
Kim Basinger…………Mighty Wind
Lou Diamond Phillips….Facet Films
