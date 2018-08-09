Production company names

John Goodman chose Tipitina after the New Orleans nightclub where he met his wife. Demi Moore’s Rufglen was the magical land in a fairy tale her grandma made up. And husband Bruce Willis changed the moniker of his production company from Hudson Hawk to Flying Heart Films, pointing up the fact that celebs sometimes do their best work in creative naming. Here are some other lively coinages:

Sean Penn……………Clyde Is Hungry

Sigourney Weaver……..Goat Cay

Matty Rich…………..Blacks ‘N’ Progress

Linda Ellerbee……….Lucky Duck

Bette Midler…………All Girl

Dustin Hoffman……….Punch

Tom Selleck………….Banana Road

OprahWinfrey…………Harpo

GeenaDavis…………..Genial

Kim Basinger…………Mighty Wind

Lou Diamond Phillips….Facet Films