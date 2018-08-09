Rag & Bone Buffet

Ira Robbins
August 09, 1991 at 04:00 AM EDT

Rag &amp; Bone Buffet

For 14 years, XTC and the word quirky have gone together like tea and scones. These art-rock alumni of the new-wave class of ’77 have made a career out of bouncy syncopation, oddly angled melodies, and charmingly idiosyncratic views of life in England. Besides nine marvelous albums (all available on domestic cassettes and CDs) and several collections of singles and remixes, the group has amassed enough leftovers to fill Rag & Bone Buffet, a rarities package with entertaining songs of solid artistic significance. Even the most diligent XTC collector will find some previously unheard gems among the two dozen B sides, alternate mixes, radio sessions, compilation contributions, pseudonymous releases, and other miscellany. A-

