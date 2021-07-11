One of history’s most influential and least-known leaders is the focus of I Was Stalin’s Bodyguard, a Soviet-produced, self-described ”experiment in documentary mythology” that is equally as engrossing as its subject. In a vivid, sometimes rambling interview, longtime Stalin watchdog Alexei Rybin limns the Bolshevik big guy as a celibate, paranoid schemer who loved opera, loathed the trappings of power, and expired in agony as KGB boss Laurent Beria refused to summon doctors. This piece of perestroika-era Stalin-debunking is as close as we’re likely to get to the master architect of the Soviet state. B+