Green Card

Lawrence O'Toole
June 14, 1991 at 04:00 AM EDT

Green Card

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
107 minutes
performer
Gerard Depardieu, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Neuwirth, Robert Prosky
director
Peter Weir
distributor
Buena Vista Pictures
author
Peter Weir
genre
Comedy, Romance
Intended to inspire an easy, buoyant mood, this romantic comedy from director Peter Weir seems custom-made for video; Green Card is the kind of thing that looks ideal for renting with your significant other on a summer night. Horticulturist Andie MacDowell, who wants to be accepted into a restricted New York apartment building, agrees to a marriage of convenience with illegal alien Gérard Depardieu, who needs a green card. She’s insufferably prim, he’s a vagabond soul, and they can’t stand each other — now there’s a new plot idea. Investigated by U.S. immigration authorities, they’re forced to live as man and wife, and it doesn’t take a Fulbright scholar to figure out what’s coming.

All that’s tolerable. What isn’t is Weir’s stale and sloppy writing. This is a shame, because the movie is pretty, and Weir (Dead Poets Society) directs with the right unhurried pacing for home viewing. MacDowell makes a gorgeous snow queen, yet she’s a gawky actress: When she weeps you can’t help but wonder whether it’s over a chipped nail. Depardieu is charmingly loose. Even so, at its heart this movie is, like Pretty Woman, very tired stuff tarted up in glad rags. C

