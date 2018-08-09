Who are the new martial arts superstars?

In the sizable wake created by Steven Seagal and Jean Claude Van Damme, Hollywood studios are racing to pump up their own martial arts superstars. But with such interchangeable vehicles as Seagal’s Marked for Death and Van Damme’s Death Warrant, it’s easy to get confused about what’s what and who’s who. That’s why we separated the he-men from the clean-and-jerks. Below, our pick of the pecs.

Steven Seagal

STUDIO: Warner Bros.

LATEST MOVIE: Out for Justice

HT./WT./CHEST: 6’3”/200 lbs./48”

MARTIAL ARTS TRAINING: Studied aikido from age 17, registered sixth-degree aikido master in Japan

BIRTH ACCENT: Husky, David Carradine whisper

FAMILY STATUS: Married to model-actress Kelly LeBrock; two children

FASHION STATEMENT: Eurotrash hairdo and clothes landed him on the cover of GQ

ROLE MODEL: Chuck Norris

GIMMICK: Snaps arms and legs of opponents with a flick of the wrist

Jeff Speakman

STUDIO: Paramount.

LATEST MOVIE: The Perfect Weapon

HT./WT./CHEST: 6’/185 lbs./46”

MARTIAL ARTS TRAINING: Fourth-degree black belt in kenpo (American karate variant)

BIRTH ACCENT: Generic Middle-American

FAMILY STATUS: Single

FASHION STATEMENT: Serious beard stubble appears to be at least a week old

ROLE MODEL: Steven Seagal

GIMMICK: Lots of tiny, whiplike moves; big whomp-’em sound effects

Jean Claude Van Damme

STUDIO: Columbia

LATEST MOVIE: Double Impact (due this summer)

HT./WT./CHEST: 5’8”/185 lbs./40”

MARTIAL ARTS TRAINING: Kickboxing black belt

BIRTH ACCENT: Belgian

FAMILY STATUS: Married to champ bodybuilder Gladys Portugues; two children

FASHION STATEMENT: Blue jeans in Lionheart modeled after French sailors’ pants

ROLE MODEL: Arnold Schwarzenegger

GIMMICK: Balletic, brain-shattering round-house kick

Dolph Lundgren

STUDIO: Unaffiliated.

LATEST MOVIE: I Come in Peace

HT./WT./CHEST: 6’5”/235 lbs./54”

MARTIAL ARTS TRAINING: European kick-boxing champ in 1980-81; won Fulbright Scholarship to M.I.T.

BIRTH ACCENT: Husky, Swedish, but after coaching is more like Big 10 jock with a head cold

FAMILY STATUS: Single; used to go out with Grace Jones

FASHION STATEMENT: Regular-guy T-shirt and jeans

ROLE MODEL: Stallone (his opponent in Rocky IV)

GIMMICK: Despite decent high-kick and head-butting skills, prefers semiautomatics

Mark Salzman

STUDIO: Miramax

LATEST MOVIE: Iron & Silk

HT./WT./CHEST: 5’8”/140 lbs./38”

MARTIAL ARTS TRAINING: Studied under wushu master who hits a steel plate with fists 1,000 times a day

BIRTH ACCENT: Yale (B.A. in Chinese language and literatrue, 1982)

FAMILY STATUS: Married to Chinese-American documentary film-maker Jessica Yu

FASHION STATEMENT: Sensible prep-wear befitting image as beefcake for intellectuals

ROLE MODEL: George Plimpton

GIMMICK: Doesn’t fight; plays himself — an English instructor/matrial arts student in China

Brian Bosworth

STUDIO: Columbia

LATEST MOVIE: Film debut Stone Cold opens 5/17

HT./WT./CHEST: 6’2”/220 lbs./51”

MARTIAL ARTS TRAINING: Three years as linebacker with Seattle Seahawks

BIRTH ACCENT: Dude-speak

FAMILY STATUS: Single

FASHION STATEMENT: Trademark ”Boz buzz” hairdo

ROLE MODEL: Fred ”The Hammer” Williamson

GIMMICK: The hell with technique; throws bad guys through walls