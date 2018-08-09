Far Afield

Jeff Giles
November 23, 1990 at 05:00 AM EST

Far Afield

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Susanna Kaysen
publisher
Vintage
genre
Fiction, Action Adventure
We gave it a B-

The hero of Susanna Kaysen’s Far Afield is the gloomy young anthropologist Jonathan Brand. Brand goes to a remote Scandinavian island, careens between horror and wonder at what he finds there, and eventually learns to lighten up. The specifics of the plot are disappointingly pat. In the first paragraph, Jonathan loses his luggage. On page 96 he’s ”accepted” by the villagers. On page 246 he slaughters his first whale. On page 310 he gets lucky with a native. At times, Far Afield is so full of information — recipes for whale blubber, the migrating patterns of birds — that the book reads like Let’s Go Arctic Circle. Still, there’s some fine writing here, and one unforgettable scene in which somebody named Sigurd butchers a sheep in Jonathan’s kitchen. Kaysen eventually wins you over, but, like Jonathan, you go down fighting. B-

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now