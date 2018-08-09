No Easy Way

David Browne
November 09, 1990 at 05:00 AM EST

No Easy Way

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
Producers
Okra, Rough Trade
genre
Folk
We gave it a B+

No Easy Way is a musical oddity: dry, pseudo-Appalachian folk songs, performed as if the mountain folk had grown up in England and vacationed in both Morocco (as suggested by the droning, Middle Eastern-inflected vocals) and Jamaica (the reggae dub rhythms). Even odder, the whole mess works, thanks to The Fellow Traveller’s lead singer Lorraine Morley’s lovely, mesmerizing voice and the spare, fiddle-driven arrangements. If the Cowboy Junkies had a pulse, they might sound like this. B+

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now