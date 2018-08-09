Nature: The Volcano Watchers

October 12, 1990 at 04:00 AM EDT

Nature: The Volcano Watchers

Nature: The Volcano Watchers is a documentary that distills 20 years’ worth of home movies by the peripatetic French husband-and-wife team of Maurice and Katia Krafft. The Kraffts established their volcanology center in Alsace in 1968 and have spent the intervening years chasing eruptions from Iceland to Hawaii. Individually, one volcanic cataclysm looks much like another, but seen sequentially in the Kraffts’ films, they form a fiery tapestry that evokes the dawn of time, dwarfing man, dwarfing nature, dwarfing everything. A-

