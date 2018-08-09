The Lemon Sisters

Owen Gleiberman
September 21, 1990 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Lemon Sisters

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
93 minutes
performer
Carol Kane, Kathryn Grody, Diane Keaton, Ruben Blades, Elliott Gould, Aidan Quinn
director
Joyce Chopra
distributor
HBO Home Video
author
Jeremy Pikser
genre
Comedy, Drama
We gave it a F

Could we possibly declare a moratorium on scenes in which women demonstrate their inner wonderfulness by lip-synching to ”Stop! In the Name of Love”? Then again, even if they had cut that scene out of The Lemon Sisters, it would still leave the rest of the movie, which is the sort of earnestly wacky fiasco that makes you embarrassed for the performers. Why would Diane Keaton revert to playing a character who, on the neurotic-nerd scale, makes Annie Hall look like Ayn Rand? And what could have possessed director Joyce Chopra (Smooth Talk) to make a feminist-sisterhood movie about three middle-aged friends who persist in behaving like flaky, love-starved 12-year-olds? (I kept expecting one of them to start eating paste.) The Lemon Sisters gives female bonding a bad name. F

