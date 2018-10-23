What to watch for the week of Jun 8, 1990

8/Friday

The Fugitive

TV’s greatest crime-drama cliff-hanger (pre-Peaks, that is) ended with this two-parter from 1967, in which fate finally catches up with Richard Kimble and the one-armed man. A&E (4-6 p.m.)

Going Home: Alvin Ailey Remembered

A tribute to the choreographer, who died in December, features performances by Ashford and Simpson, Max Roach, and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. PBS (9-10 p.m.)

The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd

The Dodd couple reunion: Ex-husband Fred promises to come through with a down payment on Molly’s apartment, but time is running out. LIF (10-10:30 p.m.)

It’s Garry Shandling’s Show

9/Saturday

Singer and Sons

In a comedy series starting a four-week run tonight, Esther Rolle plays a housekeeper whose two sons inherit the eatery owned by her boss (Harold Gould). NBC (9:30-10 p.m.)

10/Sunday

Movie: Deceptions

The Simpsons

From earlier this season: Bart’s crimes and Marge’s misdemeanors at a company picnic cause Homer to consider trading his spiky-headed kids and beehive-haired wife for a more standard — or at least happier — family. Fox (8:30-9 p.m.)

Movie: Prizzi’s Honor

Beautiful, deadly Kathleen Turner shoots her way into the heart of dim-witted hit man Jack Nicholson in John Huston’s dark comedy about mob rules, rubouts, and revenge. ABC (8:30-11:15 p.m.) A

Movie: Trouble in Paradise

A leaky bucket for Raquel Welch: In a rebroadcast of the 1989 movie, she’s shipless and stranded on a tropical island with only a lowbrow sailor (Jack Thompson) to comfort her. CBS (9-11 p.m.)

Movie: Gremlins

Creature feature: In Joe Dante’s playful, sharp-edged horror comedy (which spawned this summer’s sequel), a small-town teenager (Zach Galligan) acquires a doe-eyed pet from another world, gets him wet (a gremlin no-no), and comes to regret the consequences. NBC (9-11 p.m.) B+

World Without Walls

Talking heads in triplicate: Ted Koppel moderates a panel discussion among foreign-policy experts, scheduled to address political changes in Eastern Europe (tonight), a new world economy (Monday), and the disappearance of international cultural barriers (Tuesday). PBS (10-11 p.m. Sun., Mon., Tues.)

Movie: By Dawn’s Early Light

11/Monday

Murphy Brown

One of the high points of a great season: Anchorman Jim Dial (Charles Kimbrough) is roasted by colleagues and fails to see what’s so funny. Walter Cronkite and Irving R. Levine make appearances. CBS (9-9:30 p.m.) A

Movie: Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

The trash-queen hostess of a score of so-bad-they’re-good horror movies appeared in her very own send-up in 1988; not nearly as awful as Elvirologists might expect, and sometimes very funny. NBC (9-11 p.m.) B

The Dave Thomas Comedy Show

