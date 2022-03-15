Beyond the Grammys

Nobody ever said that awards shows were on the cutting or even the dull edge of entertainment. But this year’s Grammys — to be telecast live from Los Angeles on Feb. 21 — explore new horizons of boredom; they are as safe as a pair of kindergarten scissors. Don Henley, Billy Joel, Bette Midler, and the rest of the major nominees may be nice to have around during a long drive down the turnpike — but you could have been listening to the same voices 10 years ago. They are easy choices.

It’s no surprise that the Grammys found no breakout new talent this time. There isn’t any. There is no Tracy Chapman, no Elvis Costello, no Cyndi Lauper. Nobody can stand out from the pack because the pack is so diverse. Music is a universal language no more — instead, it’s shattered into dozens of narrow audiences: rap, metal, dance, classic rock, white, black, young, old. Splinter groups that often seem to resist any attempt to reach out to a wider audience.