19 B type Music Genre Pop Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Along with Duffy, this buzzed-about British bird hails from the Winehouse that Amy built. Over crafty retro-soul arrangements helmed in part by Back to Black producer Mark Ronson, Adele croons lovelorn lyrics in a smoky voice much more mature than her 20 years would suggest on 19. But with the exception of the delirious ”Chasing Pavements” — about a relationship that follows a rocky road to nowhere — Adele’s songs aren’t as sharp as Duffy’s. (Her folky guitar strumming can get a little snoozy on fare like ”Crazy for You.”) Still, her singing throughout is a thing to behold. B

DOWNLOAD THIS: Watch Adele sing ”Chasing Pavements” live on AOLMusic