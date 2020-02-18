Top Navigation
Most Recent
Can you name every winner of the VMAs' Video of the Year award?
Can you name every winner of the VMAs' Video of the Year award?
Read More
Next
From the EW archives: Robert Downey Jr., Ben Stiller, and Jack Black riff on
Tropic Thunder
From the EW archives: Robert Downey Jr., Ben Stiller, and Jack Black riff on
Tropic Thunder
Read More
Next
Ramona Quimby’s greatest mishaps, in honor of Beverly Cleary’s birthday
Ramona Quimby’s greatest mishaps, in honor of Beverly Cleary’s birthday
Read More
Next
Prince: Looking back at 25 essential tracks
Prince: Looking back at 25 essential tracks
Read More
Next
What to Watch This Weekend: Bryan Cranston breaks bad again in
Sneaky Pete
What to Watch This Weekend: Bryan Cranston breaks bad again in
Sneaky Pete
Read More
Next
Critical Mass:
Hidden Figures
shines,
Underworld
sequel a bloody mess
Critical Mass:
Hidden Figures
shines,
Underworld
sequel a bloody mess
Read More
Next
More Article
Carrie Fisher memorial: 'Everyone was singing' at emotional tribute
Carrie Fisher memorial: 'Everyone was singing' at emotional tribute
Read More
Next
Prince artist Andy Allo joins
Pitch Perfect 3
Prince artist Andy Allo joins
Pitch Perfect 3
Read More
Next
Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to Carrie Fisher: 'I miss you, Carrie'
Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to Carrie Fisher: 'I miss you, Carrie'
Read More
Next
George Michael's music sees 2,678 percent sales boost
George Michael's music sees 2,678 percent sales boost
Read More
Next
Best of 2016 (Behind the Scenes): Inside the making of
Blackstar
, Bowie's final album
Best of 2016 (Behind the Scenes): Inside the making of
Blackstar
, Bowie's final album
Read More
Next
21 Stars Who Left Their Bands
21 Stars Who Left Their Bands
Read More
Next
Assassin's Creed
reviews: Critics pan Michael Fassbender's action flick
Close
Close
Previous
Michelle Obama: 'My door is open' to Melania Trump
Robin Thicke, Leonardo DiCaprio honor Alan Thicke at memorial
Saturday Night Live
: The 15 best sketches of 2016
Boston Marathon bombing victims praise heroism in new
Patriots Day
trailer
Viola Davis on
Fences
, the role that could win her an Oscar
Next
All Article
Watch the new trailer for
Teachers
season 2
Watch the new trailer for
Teachers
season 2
Read More
Next
Zsa Zsa Gabor: Life In Photos
Zsa Zsa Gabor: Life In Photos
Read More
Next
USA renews Ryan Phillippe drama
Shooter
for season 2
USA renews Ryan Phillippe drama
Shooter
for season 2
Read More
Next
Fargo
casts
Harry Potter
actor in season 3
Fargo
casts
Harry Potter
actor in season 3
Read More
Next
The Man in the High Castle
EP on 'disturbing' modern-day parallels in season 2
The Man in the High Castle
EP on 'disturbing' modern-day parallels in season 2
Read More
Next
INSTANT: Rhett and Link’s holiday TV survival guide
INSTANT: Rhett and Link’s holiday TV survival guide
Read More
Next
Riz Ahmed pens inspiring Instagram message: 'Keep your inner child alive'
Riz Ahmed pens inspiring Instagram message: 'Keep your inner child alive'
Read More
Next
First trailer: CMT's Chad Michael Murray series
Sun Records
First trailer: CMT's Chad Michael Murray series
Sun Records
Read More
Next
Video of the best live TV news bloopers of 2016 will crack you up
Video of the best live TV news bloopers of 2016 will crack you up
Read More
Next
Will Smith wants to appear in
Suicide Squad
spinoff
Gotham City Sirens
Will Smith wants to appear in
Suicide Squad
spinoff
Gotham City Sirens
Read More
Next
Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman U.N. ambassador controversy is 'not fair'
Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman U.N. ambassador controversy is 'not fair'
Read More
Next
Kendrick Lamar praises Obama for welcoming hip-hop artists to the White House
Kendrick Lamar praises Obama for welcoming hip-hop artists to the White House
Read More
Next
Zsa Zsa Gabor remembered by Andy Cohen, Barbara Eden, and more
Zsa Zsa Gabor remembered by Andy Cohen, Barbara Eden, and more
Read More
Next
Marc Anthony confirms divorce from Shannon de Lima
Marc Anthony confirms divorce from Shannon de Lima
Read More
Next
SNL
: Chance the Rapper marks 'the last Christmas before Trump next year'
SNL
: Chance the Rapper marks 'the last Christmas before Trump next year'
Read More
Next
The Good Wife
spinoff: Rose Leslie fights
The Good Fight
in first trailer
The Good Wife
spinoff: Rose Leslie fights
The Good Fight
in first trailer
Read More
Next
Michael Sheen clarifies his comments on quitting acting
Michael Sheen clarifies his comments on quitting acting
Read More
Next
Hillary Clinton gets
Love Actually
treatment in
SNL
spoof
Hillary Clinton gets
Love Actually
treatment in
SNL
spoof
Read More
Next
See Chance the Rapper's joyful
Saturday Night Live
performances
See Chance the Rapper's joyful
Saturday Night Live
performances
Read More
Next
How to catch new Johto Pokémon in
Pokémon Go
How to catch new Johto Pokémon in
Pokémon Go
Read More
Next
The OA
star, producer discuss that puzzling ending
The OA
star, producer discuss that puzzling ending
Read More
Next
SNL
slams Trump as Putin's Manchurian Candidate during cold open
SNL
slams Trump as Putin's Manchurian Candidate during cold open
Read More
Next
Star Wars
dates: Here's when the next 3 movies are released
Star Wars
dates: Here's when the next 3 movies are released
Read More
Next
J.K. Rowling mocks Donald Trump for 'unpresidented' spelling mistake
J.K. Rowling mocks Donald Trump for 'unpresidented' spelling mistake
Read More
Next
Liam Neeson auditions to play Santa Claus
Liam Neeson auditions to play Santa Claus
Read More
Next
