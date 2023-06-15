Runners and clickers will stalk guests in the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts.

The Last of Us haunted house coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

The infection is spreading to Halloween Horror Nights.

Haunted houses based on The Last of Us video game series will open at Universal Studios parks in California and Florida later this year. For the first time ever, the Naughty Dog survival horror games — which were later adapted into an HBO TV series — are set to bloom, mushroom-like, in a pair of walkthrough attractions set in a post-apocalyptic version of Pittsburgh.

'The Last of Us' haunted houses at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 'The Last of Us' haunted houses at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights | Credit: Courtesy of Universal

On both coasts, the haunted houses "will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game's protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected," per a press release.

Along the way, guests will encounter fearsome foes from the games, including runners, stalkers, and clickers, and will also stare down hostile human adversaries. Attendees will experience other locations from the games as well, like the Hotel Grand and subterranean tunnels.

"We are excited to bring The Last of Us to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, clickers and more," said Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando, in a statement. John Murdy, HHN's EP, added: "The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights."

'The Last of Us' video game 'The Last of Us' video game | Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

After debuting in 2013, The Last of Us quickly became an internationally beloved video game for its cinematic storytelling and engrossing action. A sequel, 2020's Part II, received similar acclaim. HBO's TV adaptation debuted in January to rave reviews and stellar viewership for the network, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey leading the project as Joel and Ellie, respectively.

Annually, Universal's Halloween Horror Nights pop-ups rank among the most popular haunted attractions in the world, and regularly feature walkthrough experiences based on popular movies and TV shows — including EW's exclusive reveal of last year's After Hours houses designed by pop superstar The Weeknd.

Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 at Universal Orlando, and from Sept. 7 through Oct. 31 at Universal Hollywood. Visit the event's website for ticketing information.

