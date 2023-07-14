Carousel of Progress temporarily added an unofficial cast member to its roster.

Another rodent came for Mickey Mouse's throne Wednesday at Disney World, as a squirrel hilariously crashed the Magic Kingdom's Carousel of Progress attraction.

In a new video shared Thursday by WDW News Today, a squirrel can be seen scurrying around one of the classic theater show's story scenes, running around at the feet of the Walt Disney-designed experience's primary audio animatronic, John, a jolly patriarch narrating his family's adaptation to technological advances throughout the 20th century.

The attraction features a rotating theater that pivots the audience between each of its scenes as John sings the Sherman Brothers' iconic tune "There's a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow," though the outlet's video cuts off before the motion occurs.

EW has reached out to a representative for the resort for more information on the squirrel's day at the park.

Originally designed for the 1964 World's Fair in New York City, Carousel of Progress made its way to California's Disneyland park in 1967, where it operated until 1973. It eventually opened at the Orlando-based resort in 1975, where it has since operated in the Tomorrowland section of the Magic Kingdom.

Elsewhere at Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland, Disney opened its highly-anticipated Tron-themed roller coaster in April, and Imagineer Chris Beatty told EW that the high-speed ride opens a potential "next chapter" for the film series ahead of production on the Jared Leto-starring movie sequel.

Squirrel crashes Carousel of Progress at Disney World Squirrel crashes Carousel of Progress at Disney World | Credit: WDW News Today/Twitter; Wikipedia

Beatty also teased the future of a hypothetical villains land at Magic Kingdom that was first suggested at 2022's D23 convention.

"[The villains concept] got pretty good applause," he told EW. "We took note of how loud the applause was when we announced that."

See the Carousel of Progress squirrel enjoy the attraction in the video above.

