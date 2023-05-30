A TikTok video appears to show a Disneyland guest getting out of a boat on Splash Mountain while the ride was in motion.

A Disneyland guest seemingly decided to fling herself into the briar patch.

Days before beloved flume ride Splash Mountain is set to close to make way for a major Princess and the Frog re-theme, a TikTok video seemingly filmed over the weekend appears to show a rider jumping out of one of the attraction's moving boats and traversing an area typically restricted to guests.

In footage from the ride shared Monday night by user Fatima Yusuf Wright, a man can be heard asking, "What the hell?" before the camera shifts to focus on a person walking on a pathway on the ride's mountainous structure.

"What are you doing?" someone asks the unidentified rider, who responded, "I can't. I'm about to have a panic attack."

Wright reposted the clip on Instagram, where she captioned it by calling the incident "craziness" on the ride's final weekend in operation. "Thank God she didn't get hurt!!" Wright wrote.

EW has reached out to Wright as well as representatives for Disneyland for more information.

People ride the Splash Mountain attraction at the Disneyland theme park on April 13, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Splash Mountain at Disneyland

Splash Mountain's final day of operation at the California-based park is slated for Wednesday, with the revamped Tiana's Bayou Adventure scheduled to open in 2024. Disney World's version of the ride closed earlier this year for a similar re-theme, though Tokyo Disneyland's version is not currently set to undergo a Princess and the Frog overhaul.

Disney first announced plans to transform both rides in 2020, following sustained criticism of the attraction's thematic ties to the 1946 movie Song of the South, which has long been accused of containing racist stereotypes.

Watch Wright's TikTok video from Splash Mountain above.

