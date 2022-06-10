Disneyland's Spider-Man robot malfunctions, crashes into wall

The Avengers Campus' webslinger most assuredly did not save the day.

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. Well, most of the time.

On Thursday, pint-sized Marvel fans at Disneyland's Avengers Campus learned what we all must eventually: our heroes are every bit as fallible as we are. Video captured outside the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction shows the friendly neighborhood webslinger leaping between buildings — only to crash into a wall. C'mon, Spidey, that's the Hulk's job.

Watch it below, and laugh while resting assured that this is a robot, not a performer.

"Here goes something," indeed.

Spider-man at Disneyland's Avengers Campus The Spider-Man robot at Disneyland's Avengers Campus. | Credit: Ty Popko/Disneyland Resort

In the aftermath, a computerized voice hilariously intoned that "the web facility is not equipped with airbags," followed by the voice of a wary Tom Holland replying: "Okay."

The attraction doesn't appear to have been disabled for long. A Disneyland representative told Deadline, "As with any flight, there can be some bumps along the way, but Spider-Man was back in action in time for his afternoon adventures in Avengers Campus!"