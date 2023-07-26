Disneyland's Fantasmic show will return next year — without its iconic Maleficent dragon that caught fire during a live performance in April.

EW has learned that the California-based resort will nix the fire-breathing beast for Fantasmic's spring 2024 return, and that its teams are still working on enhancing the show — as well as other nightly entertainment projects on the Rivers of America section of the park — following the incident earlier this year.

The Maleficent dragon at Disneyland's Fantasmic show The Maleficent dragon at Disneyland's Fantasmic show | Credit: Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Following the April accident, Disneyland suspended the use of pyrotechnic effects at select parks around the world. It hasn't put on a Fantasmic show in California since.

"During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon prop caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded, and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island," read a statement to EW at the time. "Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park's Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland park. The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance."

In a viral TikTok video shared from the park, the Sleeping Beauty dragon was seen engulfed in fire while an announcement played over the park's loudspeaker and an employee approached the structure.

"This performance of Fantasmic cannot continue. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and hope you enjoy the rest of your evening here at Disneyland," the announcer said in the clip. "Once again, this performance cannot continue due to unforeseen circumstances. Thank you."

A similar mishap occurred at Florida's Disney World resort in 2018, when another iteration of the Maleficent dragon caught fire during a parade at Magic Kingdom.

Other iterations of Fantasmic, one of the most beloved and popular shows in Disney parks history, operate at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida and at Tokyo DisneySea in Japan.

