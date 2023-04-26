The company claims that the politician engaged in a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" after it condemned the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Walt Disney World is taking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the least magical place on Earth: the courtroom.

Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis on Wednesday after a board appointed by the Florida governor voted to nullify agreements that gave the company control over its 25,000-plus acre resort and theme park district. The lawsuit filed against DeSantis, board members, and other state officials accuse them of "a targeted campaign of government retaliation," reports The New York Times.

The lawsuit stems from a quarrel between Disney and DeSantis' that began last year, after the resort, in the face of pressure from employees, publicly condemned a Florida law that banned sexual orientation and gender curriculums in classrooms between kindergarten and the third grade, better known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. As a result, DeSantis took over Disney's special self-governing district — called the Reedy Creek Improvement District — and appointed a board to curb the resort's autonomy.

Florida previously allowed the resort to select its own board members. In the lawsuit, Disney accused DeSantis of a "relentless campaign to weaponize government power" against the resort "in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint." The campaign, the lawsuit added, "threatens Disney's business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights."

Disney World Walt Disney World | Credit: Michael Orso/Getty Images

The board appointed by DeSantis claimed that Disney's efforts to retain control over the district was unlawful, having previously accused the resort of "self-dealing," "procedural unconscionability," and the creation of an "absolute legal mess."

Representatives for Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment about the lawsuit.

DeSantis' spokesperson Taryn Fenske doubled down on claims that Disney's efforts are unlawful when reached for comment.

"We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state," Fenske said. "This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law."

