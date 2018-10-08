New Edition and New Kids on the Block stage a Battle of Boston at the 2021 American Music Awards
The pioneering boy banders went head-to-head on the AMAs stage.
American Music Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
Performers at the ceremony include BTS, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jennifer Lopez.
American Music Awards 2021 red carpet livestream: Watch EW and PEOPLE's pre-show here
The festivities will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMAs duet with BTS because of 'unexpected personal matter'
This would have been the first time they performed their hit collaboration 'Butter' in the same space together.
Olivia Rodrigo and the Weeknd top the list of 2021 American Music Award nominees
See the full list of nominations.