American Music Awards

Most Recent

New Edition and New Kids on the Block stage a Battle of Boston at the 2021 American Music Awards
The pioneering boy banders went head-to-head on the AMAs stage.
BTS and Coldplay take the stage together for AMAs performance
American Music Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
Performers at the ceremony include BTS, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jennifer Lopez.
American Music Awards 2021 red carpet livestream: Watch EW and PEOPLE's pre-show here
The festivities will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMAs duet with BTS because of 'unexpected personal matter'
This would have been the first time they performed their hit collaboration 'Butter' in the same space together.
Olivia Rodrigo and the Weeknd top the list of 2021 American Music Award nominees
See the full list of nominations.
More American Music Awards

The full winners list at the 2020 American Music Awards
Roddy Ricch and the Weeknd lead American Music Awards nominations
Stars strike a pose in EW's American Music Awards portrait studio
Taylor Swift makes history as most awarded artist of all time at American Music Awards
Taylor Swift lets her music do the talking in decades-spanning AMAs performance
American Music Awards 2019: See the full list of winners
Taylor Swift to receive Artist of the Decade honor and perform at American Music Awards

The 'Lover' singer will give an 'unprecedented awards show performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career.'

All American Music Awards

American Music Awards: Most memorable moments in its 46-year history
The Awardist // October 08, 2018
Pink responds to claims she cringed during Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute at AMAs
Music // November 20, 2017
Lady Gaga provides the 'The Cure' in soaring AMAs performance
The Awardist // November 19, 2017
AMAs 2017: See the full list of winners
The Awardist // November 19, 2017
Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas to perform at the AMAs
Music // November 14, 2017
Bruno Mars leads American Music Awards nominations
Music // October 12, 2017
