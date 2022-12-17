2023 Preview

Your guide to 2023's biggest tours
From Taylor and Wizkid to Janet and the Judds' Final Tour, here are all the major shows coming in the next 12 months.
Dolly Parton really is making a rock album — and some legends will be joining her
The country icon teases next fall's 'Rock Star,' which will feature covers of classics songs and some original tracks.
The 23 movies we're most excited to see in 2023
From Indy to indies — and Barbie to Marty (Scorsese, who else?) — here are the films we wish were here already.
Måneskin take on sex, cocaine, and the American Dream on their new album, Rush!
'We're living in a society that always wants you to perform at 100 percent… which is very toxic.'
The Witcher season 3 will feature key setting from Blood of Elves book
We're heading to Shaerrawedd!
Captain Britain comic writer reveals Betsy Braddock's next steps, Captain Carter crossover
The romantic relationship between Betsy and Rachel Summers will continue to grow, writer Tini Howard tells EW.