2023 Preview

Your guide to 2023's biggest tours
From Taylor and Wizkid to Janet and the Judds' Final Tour, here are all the major shows coming in the next 12 months.
Dolly Parton really is making a rock album — and some legends will be joining her
The country icon teases next fall's 'Rock Star,' which will feature covers of classics songs and some original tracks.
The 23 movies we're most excited to see in 2023
From Indy to indies — and Barbie to Marty (Scorsese, who else?) — here are the films we wish were here already.
Måneskin take on sex, cocaine, and the American Dream on their new album, Rush!
'We're living in a society that always wants you to perform at 100 percent… which is very toxic.'
The Witcher season 3 will feature key setting from Blood of Elves book
We're heading to Shaerrawedd!
Captain Britain comic writer reveals Betsy Braddock's next steps, Captain Carter crossover
The romantic relationship between Betsy and Rachel Summers will continue to grow, writer Tini Howard tells EW.
How the American Born Chinese TV series translates the classic graphic novel to screen
Author Gene Luen Yang, show creator Kelvin Yu, and star Ben Wang talk about working with Michelle Yeoh and bringing the Asian-American experience to screen.
Idris Elba's troubled TV detective continues his story in Luther: The Fallen Sun movie
"He's just very haunted by things he's done," says Elba of his acclaimed alter ego, who crosses paths with new characters played by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.
Shadow and Bone season 2 will adapt multiple Grishaverse books — and maybe not the ones you think
Chris Hemsworth says Extraction 2 stuntwork was 'so satisfying' compared to Marvel: 'You have a lot of help in post-production there'
Justified: City Primeval showrunners explain why Raylan Givens is back: 'We thought we were done'
Little Mermaid director says his new take on Ariel spotlights a 'modern woman'
Rydell High is back in a first look at Grease prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Why Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is the one that you want — to watch.

M3GAN director on inventing killer doll's viral dance: 'It was one of those crazy, sleep-deprived, 3 a.m. thoughts'
Movies // December 17, 2022
Riverdale goes back to the '50s in first-look photos of the final season
TV // December 16, 2022
Elizabeth Banks says horror-comedy Cocaine Bear is 'such a fun chapter in that bear's story'
Movies // December 16, 2022
Joe Goldberg heads to London for a whodunnit in You season 4
TV // December 16, 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director promises an epic: 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore'
Movies // December 16, 2022
Milo Ventimiglia on why he wanted to play a con artist in The Company You Keep
TV // December 15, 2022
Bob Pinciotti is back! Here's a first look at Don Stark's return on That '90s Show
TV // December 15, 2022
James Gunn wants to break the threequel curse with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Movies // December 15, 2022
