Barb from Stranger Things live agains! But that’s not all we should focus on in the new trailer for Wish Upon.

The old phrase “be careful what you wish for” has horrific consequences in this film from director John R. Leonetti (Annabelle) and screenwriter Barbara Marshall (Viral).

High school is hell for Clare Shannon (Joey King). Twelve years after her mother’s suicide, classmates bully her, her father (Ryan Phillippe) has become a hoarder, and her crush won’t give her the time of day. This all changes when she discovers a mystical music box that promises to fulfill seven wishes. Even as Clare watches in horror as her wants have deadly consequences, she’s desperate to hold onto her new life and power.

In addition to Shannon Purser, who’s also on a post-Stranger Things high with The CW’s Riverdale, Wish Upon features The Maze Runner and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Ki Hong Lee, fashion model Mitchell Slaggert, Orphan Black‘s Kevin Hanchard, Instant Mom‘s Sydney Park, and Twin Peaks‘ Sherilyn Fenn.

Watch the trailer, which premiered on Yahoo Movies, below.

Wish Upon will open in theaters on June 30.