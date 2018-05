Celebs may be serving up red carpet glamour in front of the cameras at the annual Met Gala, but they really showcase their personalities with a different type of photo — the increasingly popular bathroom selfie. Why the bathroom you might ask? Because selfies (and all social media use) are technically banned at the Met Gala, per Anna Wintour. That hasn’t stopped celebs from taking their own contraband selfies, the most famous of which is this group shot from Kylie Jenner, featuring a host of celebs including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Paris Jackson, Lily Aldridge, Frank Ocean, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Brie Larson.