The 10 Must-See Shows of Winter

Homeland, Showtime, Drama

Jan. 15, 9 p.m. ET

You thought Peter Quinn was a goner. And initially while shooting Homeland last season, actor Rupert Friend thought he was too. "[Showrunner] Alex Gansa actually called me and said, 'Listen, thanks for all your hard work and that's the end of Quinn,'" he says. Gansa doesn't recall being quite so definitive, but at one point he was at least leaning toward saying goodbye to the steely CIA operative in that sarin gas chamber. But as these things go, his writing team came up with a better idea: Quinn survives, yet is changed forever. "Peter has been to hell and come back, and not necessarily come back in one piece," says Friend, opening up about the new season for the first time after months of silence. "He's not really even sure if his life is one that's worth living." Exactly how damaged we find Quinn in season 6 is a secret, but let's just say the changes are not subtle. —James Hibberd