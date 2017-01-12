Winter TV
The 10 Must-See Shows of Winter
Highly anticipated returning shows plus exciting new projects from Hollywood’s A list equals plenty of TV to cozy up with this season
Big Little Lies, HBO, Drama
Feb. 19, 9 p.m. ET
It began with a manuscript. In 2014, a friend slipped Reese Witherspoon an early galley of Liane Moriarty’s Big Little Lies. The Australian author has a knack for spinning a compelling tale — her previous book, The Husband’s Secret, had hit No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list a year earlier — and this one was no exception. “Liane’s writing is so enthralling, I was hanging on every word. I read it in one night,” says Witherspoon of the story of a wealthy seaside enclave where not everything is as perfect as it seems and the combined community secrets lead to a mysterious murder.—Sara Vilkomerson
Being Mary Jane, BET, Drama
Jan. 10, 9 p.m. ET
"It's [Mary Jane's] first time in a long time of being away from her family," star Gabrielle Union tells EW of her characters move from Atlanta to New York. "She really wants to use this as an opportunity to reset her life. Mary Jane has not been lowest on the totem pole [at work] in a long time, and it's a very humbling experience." More change is in store for the morning-show correspondent, as she meets a new British love interest named Lee, played by Union's Birth of a Nation costar Chiké Okonkwo. "She quickly has him star in a sexual fantasy, very Eyes Wide Shut," the actress explains. "But you will see more of Lee and more of their cultural differences come into play. The idea of black masculinity — can you define it? We take the show in a lot of interesting directions because it's [now] set in the world of morning news, which isn't just news — you have to cover the Kardashians as you cover Putin." —Tim Stack
A Series of Unfortunate Events, Netflix, Dark Comedy
Jan. 13, 12:01 a.m. ET
A rare bright light in dreary 2017 shines through Netflix's eight-episode adaptation of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Daniel Handler's gloomy adventure series about three orphans who continually escape the schemes of a greedy relative (Neil Patrick Harris) hunting for their family's fortune. If the misery-laden TV series (which covers the first four of 13 books) seems to burst with more Technicolor than Brett Helquist's original print illustrations, thank executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld (Pushing Daisies) and his frequent collaborator, production designer Bo Welch. "I look back at Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, all these expressionistic design jobs where I got to do and learn a lot, and here I get to apply it in gigantic quantity," says Welch, who calls the Snicket series "the mother lode of opportunity, from a design standpoint." —Marc Snetiker
Homeland, Showtime, Drama
Jan. 15, 9 p.m. ET
You thought Peter Quinn was a goner. And initially while shooting Homeland last season, actor Rupert Friend thought he was too. "[Showrunner] Alex Gansa actually called me and said, 'Listen, thanks for all your hard work and that's the end of Quinn,'" he says. Gansa doesn't recall being quite so definitive, but at one point he was at least leaning toward saying goodbye to the steely CIA operative in that sarin gas chamber. But as these things go, his writing team came up with a better idea: Quinn survives, yet is changed forever. "Peter has been to hell and come back, and not necessarily come back in one piece," says Friend, opening up about the new season for the first time after months of silence. "He's not really even sure if his life is one that's worth living." Exactly how damaged we find Quinn in season 6 is a secret, but let's just say the changes are not subtle. —James Hibberd
Scandal, ABC, Drama
Jan. 19, 9 p.m. ET
The day before Donald Trump takes office, Scandal will announce the winner of its own hotly contested presidential race between Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and Frankie Vargas (Ricardo Chavira) — and creator Shonda Rhimes is worried that her fake narrative may be just as divisive as the real one. "I think there are things that hit close to home that I never anticipated," says Rhimes. "I just didn't think the country would be in this mood right now. How dark do you want to be at a time when people aren't feeling so happy?" Ironically, Rhimes shot the first five episodes three months before the real election to accommodate star Kerry Washington's pregnancy (she gave birth on Oct. 5). But then "reality began to extrapolate itself to the most crazy degree," admits Rhimes. "We literally had a story line where the Russian government was trying to destabilize the government by messing with the election." —Lynette Rice
Legion, FX, Drama
Feb. 8, 10 p.m. ET
Legion may be the latest comic-based series from Marvel — an X-Men spin-off starring Downton Abbey hunk Dan Stevens playing the powerful omega-mutant son of Professor X — but you won't be reminded of Wolverine or Daredevil watching this show. As envisioned by Fargo writer-producer Noah Hawley, Legion is something completely new in the Marvel Universe: a brain-bending story of a mental patient (Stevens) who falls in love with a girl (Rachel Keller) who refuses to be touched and struggles to determine what's real. The story takes place during an unspecified 1970s-seeming era when mutants are being hunted by a shadowy government outfit. It's a fablelike tale that feels more Sundance than summer blockbuster, fueled by Hawley listening to Pink Floyd and watching British '70s cinema like A Clockwork Orange and Quadrophenia. "It's about trying to create a state of mind while you're watching it that pulls you out of your world and into ours, where you can't just half-watch," Hawley says. "The show is not an information-delivery device, it's an experience-delivery device." —James Hibberd
The 100, The CW, Drama
Feb. 1, 9 p.m. ET
It's the end of the world as they know it... again. Clarke (Eliza Taylor) may have defeated the murderous artificial intelligence Alie (Erica Cerra), but she'll have a much tougher time facing the villain of season 4: Earth's second, impending doomsday, one caused by power plants melting down around the world. The news naturally sends everyone into a tailspin. "If you can't stop the end of the world, how can you find hope?" showrunner Jason Rothenberg says. "Some people will cling to their loved ones, some people will fight to their last breath, and some people are just done fighting." —Shirley Li
Riverdale, The CW, Drama
Jan. 26, 9 p.m. ET
In the original Archie comics, the redheaded high schooler's biggest drama was whether he should buy Betty or Veronica a milk shake. Oh, how times have changed. Now, in this Gossip Girl-meets-Twin Peaks reboot, Archie (KJ Apa) must juggle feelings for the blonde (Lili Reinhart) and the brunette (Camila Mendes) plus an affair with one of his adult teachers, all played out against the backdrop of the murder investigation of a classmate. But don't worry — there will still be milk shakes. —Tim Stack
Taken, NBC, Drama
Feb. 27, 10 p.m. ET
Clive Standen (Vikings) groaned when he heard someone was making a prequel to 2009's Taken, which starred Liam Neeson as an ex-CIA agent who used his "very particular set of skills" to rescue his kidnapped daughter. However, he changed his tune once he'd read the script, written by former Homeland EP Alexander Cary, and discovered it captured the relentless essence of the original movie. —Chancellor Agard
24: Legacy, Fox, Drama
Feb. 5, 10 p.m. ET
Goodbye, Jack Bauer. Hello, Eric Carter, the new hero of the 24 universe. So just how did executive producers Manny Coto and Evan Katz resurrect the 15-year-old serialized thriller for yet another tough day at the office? The two explained to EW that they employed a four-step process of trying to do something else first, making the hero an anti-Jack Bauer, localizing the focus, and refusing to dwell on the past. "No one was actually asking us to bring 24 back," says Coto. "The more we talked about it, the more we realized this would be really energetic and alive if it were in real time." —Chancellor Agard