Get ready for fall TV with photos of your favorite stars at the Summer TCA Press Tour

Ben Trivett
July 26, 2018 at 04:21 PM EDT
pinterest
Marti Noxon, Gillian Flynn, Amy Adams, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Jean-Marc Vallée, and Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
pinterest
Chris Messina (Sharp Objects)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
pinterest
Jennifer Konner and Jennifer Garner (Camping)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
pinterest
John Oliver (Last Week Tonight)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
pinterest
Jane Fonda
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
pinterest
John Karna and Bradley Whitford (Valley of the Boom)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
pinterest
Lamorne Morris (Valley of the Boom)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
pinterest
Dakota Shapiro and Oliver Cooper (Valley of the Boom)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
pinterest
Sal Masekela, producer J.J. Kelley, explorer Albert Lin, journalist Mariana van Zeller, Phil Keoghan, journalist Cara Santa Maria (Explorer)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
pinterest
Michelle Oakley (Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
pinterest
Dr. Susan Kelleher (Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER)
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 11 Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images

Marti Noxon, Gillian Flynn, Amy Adams, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Jean-Marc Vallée, and Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Advertisement
2 of 11 Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images

Chris Messina (Sharp Objects)

3 of 11 Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images

Jennifer Konner and Jennifer Garner (Camping)

Advertisement
4 of 11 Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images

John Oliver (Last Week Tonight)

Advertisement
5 of 11 Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images

Jane Fonda

Advertisement
6 of 11 Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images

John Karna and Bradley Whitford (Valley of the Boom)

Advertisement
7 of 11 Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images

Lamorne Morris (Valley of the Boom)

Advertisement
8 of 11 Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images

Dakota Shapiro and Oliver Cooper (Valley of the Boom)

Advertisement
9 of 11 Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images

Sal Masekela, producer J.J. Kelley, explorer Albert Lin, journalist Mariana van Zeller, Phil Keoghan, journalist Cara Santa Maria (Explorer)

Advertisement
10 of 11 Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images

Michelle Oakley (Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet)

Advertisement
11 of 11 Robby Klein/Contour/Getty Images

Dr. Susan Kelleher (Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER)

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now