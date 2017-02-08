Survivor
Survivor: Game Changers: Meet the Cast of Season 34
Survivor Season 34: Game Changers
Get excited Survivor fans: the cast for the upcoming 34th season is here! Premiering Wednesday, March 8, Game Changers features 20 Survivor veterans, taking the plunge once again as castaways. Meet the cast and see the tribes Season 34: Game Changers, ahead.
Zeke Smith
Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 28
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y
Previously Seen On: Season 33: Millennials vs. Gen X
Sierra Dawn-Thomas
Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 29
Hometown: Roy, Utah
Previously Seen On: Season 30: Worlds Apart
Troy “Troyzan” Robertson
Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 54
Hometown: Miami
Previously Seen On: Season 24: One World
Sarah Lacina
Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 32
Hometown: Marion, Iowa
Previously Seen On: Season 28: Cagayan
Tony Vlachos
Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 42
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Previously Seen On: Season 28: Cagayan
Sandra Diaz-Twine
Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 41
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.
Previously Seen On: Season 7: Pearl Islands and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains
Tai Trang
Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 52
Hometown: San Francisco
Previously Seen On: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng
Ozzy Lusth
Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 34
Hometown: Venice, Calif.
Previously Seen On: Season 13: Cook Islands, Season 16: Micronesia, and Season 23: South Pacific
Michaela Bradshaw
Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 25
Hometown: Fort Worth, TX
Previously Seen On: Season 33: Millennials vs. Gen X
Malcolm Freberg
Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 29
Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Previously Seen On: Season 25: Philippines and Season 26: Caramoan
Jeff Varner
Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 50
Hometown: High Point, N.C.
Previously Seen On: Season 2: The Australian Outback and Season 31: Cambodia
James “J.T” Thomas Jr.
Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 31
Hometown: Mobile, AL
Previously Seen On: Season 18: Tocantins and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains
Hali Ford
Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 26
Hometown: San Francisco
Previously Seen On: Season 30: Worlds Apart
Debbie Wanner
Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 51
Hometown: Reading, Penn.
Previously Seen On: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng
Cirie Fields
Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 45
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Previously Seen On: Season 12: Panama, Season 16: Micronesia, Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains
Caleb Reynolds
Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 28
Hometown: Hopkinsville, Ky.
Previously Seen On: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng
Ciera Eastin
Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 27
Hometown: Salem, Oregon
Previously Seen On: Season 27: Blood vs. Water and Season 31: Cambodia
Brad Culpepper
Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 47
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Previously Seen On: Season 27: Blood vs. Water
Aubry Bracco
Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 30
Hometown: Cambridge, Mass.
Previously Seen On: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng
Andrea Boehlke
Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 27
Hometown: New York
Previously Seen On: Season 22: Redemption Island and Season 26: Caramoan
The Nuku Tribe
The Mana Tribe
Survivor Host Jeff Probst