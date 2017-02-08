Survivor

Survivor: Game Changers: Meet the Cast of Season 34

Updated

Survivor Season 34: Game Changers

Get excited Survivor fans: the cast for the upcoming 34th season is here! Premiering Wednesday, March 8, Game Changers features 20 Survivor veterans, taking the plunge once again as castaways. Meet the cast and see the tribes Season 34: Game Changersahead.

Zeke Smith

Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 28
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y
Previously Seen On: Season 33: Millennials vs. Gen X

Sierra Dawn-Thomas

Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 29
Hometown: Roy, Utah
Previously Seen On: Season 30: Worlds Apart

Troy “Troyzan” Robertson

Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 54
Hometown: Miami
Previously Seen On: Season 24: One World

Sarah Lacina

Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 32
Hometown: Marion, Iowa
Previously Seen On: Season 28: Cagayan

Tony Vlachos

Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 42
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Previously Seen On: Season 28: Cagayan

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 41
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.
Previously Seen On: Season 7: Pearl Islands and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains

Tai Trang

Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 52
Hometown: San Francisco
Previously Seen On: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng

Ozzy Lusth

Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 34
Hometown: Venice, Calif.
Previously Seen On: Season 13: Cook Islands, Season 16: Micronesia, and Season 23: South Pacific

Michaela Bradshaw

Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 25
Hometown: Fort Worth, TX
Previously Seen On: Season 33: Millennials vs. Gen X

Malcolm Freberg

Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 29
Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Previously Seen On: Season 25: Philippines and Season 26: Caramoan

Jeff Varner

Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 50
Hometown: High Point, N.C.
Previously Seen On: Season 2: The Australian Outback and Season 31: Cambodia

James “J.T” Thomas Jr.

Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 31
Hometown: Mobile, AL
Previously Seen On: Season 18: Tocantins and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains

Hali Ford

Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 26
Hometown: San Francisco
Previously Seen On: Season 30: Worlds Apart

Debbie Wanner

Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 51
Hometown: Reading, Penn.
Previously Seen On: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng

Cirie Fields

Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 45
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Previously Seen On: Season 12: Panama, Season 16: Micronesia, Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains

Caleb Reynolds

Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 28
Hometown: Hopkinsville, Ky.
Previously Seen On: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng

Ciera Eastin

Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 27
Hometown: Salem, Oregon
Previously Seen On: Season 27: Blood vs. Water and Season 31: Cambodia

Brad Culpepper

Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 47
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Previously Seen On: Season 27: Blood vs. Water

Aubry Bracco

Tribe: Mana Tribe
Age: 30
Hometown: Cambridge, Mass.
Previously Seen On: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng

Andrea Boehlke

Tribe: Nuku Tribe
Age: 27
Hometown: New York
Previously Seen On: Season 22: Redemption Island and Season 26: Caramoan

The Nuku Tribe

The Mana Tribe

Survivor Host Jeff Probst

