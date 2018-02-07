TV
Superman through the ages
Superman's First Comic (1938)
Man of Steel, the first comic iteration of Superman, was introduced to the world way back in 1938. The character continues to evolve and expand as the 80th anniversary approaches, with yet another angle into Superman's life set to hit television screens with the premiere of Syfy's Krypton next month.
Adventures of Superman (1952)
George Reeves donned the notorious suit midway through the century for the television series that had the Man of Steel fighting crimes with his buds at the Daily Planet—in black and white of course.
The New Adventures of Superman (1966)
This six-minute TV program aired on CBS and also happened to be the first time Clark Kent (and his cape-donning alter ego) was seen in animated form in several decades.
Superman (1978)
Presenting Christopher Reeve, Hollywood's most legendary Clark Kent. He's the superhero who needs no introduction (and neither does his hair).
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993-1997)
Dean Cain played the titular hero for four years on the TV series that really played up the love triangle between Clark, Lois Lane, and Superman.
Smallville (2001-2011)
Superman joined the teen TV drama party in the early aughts, reigning over The WB (and, later, The CW) for almost a decade. Tom Welling played this iteration of Clark Kent: A young man just trying to find his place in life after learning that he's actually from another planet.
Hollywoodland (2006)
Superman gets meta in this period flick. It followed the (fictional) death of George Reeves, who starred in the Adventures of Superman TV series. Ben Affleck plays Reeves playing Superman. (Yes, a decade before he took on Bruce Wayne).
Superman Returns (2006)
This was a sequel-in-spirit to Superman flicks from the 1970s that saw actor Brandon Routh taking on the titular role.
Man of Steel (2013)
All hail Henry Cavill!
The Lego Movie (2014)
The man of steel got the animated-toy treatment for this hilarious kid flick. Channing Tatum voiced the character, whose helmet-hair got a bit of extra flair for the occasion.
Supergirl (2016-2017)
Superman's cousin (and one of the last Kryptons still alive), Supergirl, is the real star of this CW show, but Clark (played by Tyler Hoechlin) has made a few appearances.