The Evolution of Soul Train

More than 45 years ago, Soul Train made its small-screen debut. Hosted by Don Cornelius, the musical variety show kicked off in the early 1970s and spent decades on air under subsequent hosts including Mystro Clark, Shemar Moore, and Dorian Gregory. Until its wrap in 2006, the beloved program saw appearances from The Jackson Five (pictured here), Diana Ross, Luther Vandross, Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder, Aaliyah, and Destiny's Child, among hundreds of others. See photos of Soul Train through the years, ahead.