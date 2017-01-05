Diana Ross

See Photos of Soul Train Through the Years

@ml_boardman

Posted on

The Evolution of Soul Train

More than 45 years ago, Soul Train made its small-screen debut. Hosted by Don Cornelius, the musical variety show kicked off in the early 1970s and spent decades on air under subsequent hosts including Mystro Clark, Shemar Moore, and Dorian Gregory. Until its wrap in 2006, the beloved program saw appearances from The Jackson Five (pictured here), Diana Ross, Luther Vandross, Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder, Aaliyah, and Destiny's Child, among hundreds of others. See photos of Soul Train through the years, ahead. 

Don Cornelius in the 1970s

James Brown in 1971

The Whispers in 1974

The Jackson Five in 1975

The Gap Band in 1975

The Jackson Five in August 1975

The Emotions in August 1977

Don Cornelius in the 1970s

Donald Byrd and The Blackbyrds in 1977

Soul Train Dancers in the 1970s

Don Cornelius in 1977

Soul Train Dancers in the 1970s

Aretha Franklin and Don Cornelius in the 1970s

Soul Train Dancers in the 1970s

Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes in the 1970s

Soul Train Dancers in the 1970s

Edwin Starr in the 1970s

Don Cornelius in the 1980s

Soul Train Dancers in the 1980s

Full Force in the 1980s

Soul Train Dancers in the 1980s

Diana Ross and Don Cornelius in the 1980s

Sting and Don Cornelius in 1987

Soul Train Dancers in the 1980s

Chuck Brown and the Soul Searchers in 1988

Calloway and Don Cornelius in March 1990

Soul Train Dancers in 1990

Soul Train Dancers in 1990

Soul Train Dancers in 1991

Stevie Wonder in 1991

Soul Train Dancers in 1992

The Isley Brothers in 2003

