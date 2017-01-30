SAG Awards
SAG Awards 2017: Winner Portraits
See stunning portraits of the night’s big winners
Madeline Boardman•@ml_boardman
Posted on
More from EW
1 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Winner Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures)
2 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie Winner Sarah Paulson (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story)
3 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Viola Davis (Fences)
4 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Winners Taraji P. Henson and Glenn Powell (Hidden Figures)
5 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie Winner Bryan Cranston (All the Way)
6 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie Winner Bryan Cranston (All the Way)
7 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Winner Claire Foy (The Crown)
8 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Winner Claire Foy and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Winner John Lithgow (The Crown)
9 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Winner Emma Stone (La La Land)
10 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Winner John Lithgow (The Crown)
11 of 21
SAG Life Achievement Award Honoree Lily Tomlin
12 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
13 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
14 of 21
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series Winners Mark Steger, Cara Buono, David Harbour, Joe Chrest, Rob Morgan, Matthew Modine, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, John Reynolds, Charlie Heaton, and Shannon Purser (Stranger Things)
15 of 21
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series Winners Millie Bobbie Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things)
16 of 21
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Winners Dascha Polanco, Jessica Pimentel, Taylor Schilling, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Beth Dover, Lea DeLaria, Emma Myles, and Lin Tucci (Orange is the New Black)
17 of 21
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Winners Julie Lake, Abigail Savage, Annie Golden, Samira Wiley, James McMenamin, Kimiko Glenn, Alan Aisenberg, and Emily Althaus (Orange is the New Black)
18 of 21
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Winners Danielle Brooks, Dale Soules, Yael Stone, and Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black)
19 of 21
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Winners Blair Brown, Michael Harney, Jolene Purdy, Nick Sandow, Matt Peters, Brad William Henke, Lori Petty, and Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black)
20 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Winner William H. Macy (Shameless)
21 of 21
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Winner William H. Macy (Shameless)