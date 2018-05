The biggest names in television, film, and music will come together to have fun and raise money for children in need during NBC’s fourth annual The Red Nose Day Special, airing Thursday, May 24 at 10 p.m. ET. Hosted by comedian Chris Hardwick, the telecast will be broadcast live from Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

NBC’s three-hour star-studded night of Red Nose Day programming will also include the second annual edition of Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day (featuring Zooey Deschanel) at 8 p.m. ET and a special episode of Hollywood Game Night airing at 9 p.m. ET.