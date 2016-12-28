Best of 2016

The Year in Entertainment Superlatives

Updated

More from EW

1 of 43

Marvel

Best Biceps

Chris Evans in Captain America: Civil War. "My country, 'tis of thee, sweet guns of liberty..."

More...

2 of 43

Gordon Timpen

Worst Prop

Turkey baster in Don't Breathe. Can't. Be. Unseen.

More...

3 of 43

Travis Topa/Focus Features

Best Temper Tantrum

Lewis MacDougall in A Monster Calls. Both bark and bite.

More...

4 of 43

CJ Films

Best Use of Bells

The Handmaiden. Gives "jingle bells" a whole new meaning.

More...

5 of 43

 

Best Performance by a Goat

Black Phillip in The Witch. Beware his bleating heart.

More...

6 of 43

Clay Enos

Worst Safe Word

"Martha" in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Was "Oedipal Rage" a discarded subtitle?

More...

7 of 43

Warner Bros. Pictures

Cutest Kitten

Keanu in Keanu. Purr-fect.

More...

8 of 43

Takashi Seida

Grumpiest Cat

Kevin Spacey in Nine Lives. Me-OWWWW.

More...

9 of 43

Davi Russo

Best Use of Chunky Knits

Michael Fassbender in The Light Between Oceans. Plenty of fans would help Fassbender scratch his itches.

More...

10 of 43

IFC Films

Most Prophetic Doc

Weiner. Only the second-most surreal political story of 2016.

 

More...

11 of 43

 

Most Endearing Drug Dealer

The Guy (Ben Sinclair) on High Maintenance. Good product. Great listener.

More...

12 of 43

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Most Intense Eye Contact

Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) in the final moments of House of Cards.

 

More...

13 of 43

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Most Villainous Carnivore

Chad Johnson on The Bachelorette. Beware of the deli counter.

More...

14 of 43

James Dittiger/Lifetime

Worst Sophomore Slump

UnREAL. We do not accept this rose.

More...

15 of 43

Bettina Strauss/The CW

Best Sophomore Bump

Supergirl. New home, new heights.

 

More...

16 of 43

 

Best Use of Denim

Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. A whole new meaning to mom jeans.

More...

17 of 43

Courtesy of HBO

Biggest Explosion

King's Landing gets pulverized on Game of Thrones.

More...

18 of 43

Eddy Chen/CBS

Biggest Implosion

Thomas Gibson gets booted from Criminal Minds.

More...

19 of 43

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Best Backstroke

U.S. swimmer Ryan Murphy, who won gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4×100 relay.

More...

20 of 43

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

Worst Backpedal

U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte, who claimed he was robbed at a Rio gas station, only to later apologize that he "overexaggerated" the story.

More...

21 of 43

 

Worst Album Title

The 1975's I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It

More...

22 of 43

 

Best Album Title

Dawes' We're All Gonna Die

More...

23 of 43

Will Heath/NBC

Most Welcome (and Timely) Comeback

A Tribe Called Quest

More...

24 of 43

 

Oueen of B Sides

Carly Rae Jepsen

More...

25 of 43

 

Best Blast from the Past

The Stranger Things soundtrack

More...

26 of 43

 

Best Blast from the Future

D?WN's Redemption

More...

27 of 43

 

Best Musical Hug

Norah Jones' Day Breaks

More...

28 of 43

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Most in Need of a Hug

Justin Bieber

More...

29 of 43

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Celebrity Publishers

Lena Dunham, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Michael Mann landed their own book imprints.

More...

30 of 43

 

Ugliest Literary Outing

An Italian journalist exposed the true identity of Elena Ferrante, the pseudonymous author of the Neopolitan novels.

More...

31 of 43

Grove/Atlantic Inc.

Most Gorgeous Reissue of All Time

The pages of the 50th-anniversary edition of Jacqueline Susann's Valley of the Dolls are dyed a luxurious hot pink.

More...

32 of 43

Evening Standard/Getty Images

Most Bizarre Auction Item

Truman Capote's cremains, ensconced in a wooden Japanese box, sold for $43,750.

More...

33 of 43

 

Most Bizarre Narration

The narrator of Ian McEwan's novel Nutshell is a fetus.

More...

34 of 43

Nick Briggs/HBO

Best Excuse for a Book Delay

George R.R. Martin — a tad late with the sixth installment in his Song of Ice and Fire series — said, "Look, I have always had problems with deadlines. For whatever reason, I don't respond well to them."

More...

35 of 43

 

Best Narration

Strangers' stories of love and loss just sound better when told by celebs on Modern Love.

More...

36 of 43

 

Most Awkward Concept

Making a podcast like My Dad Wrote a Porno is at least cheaper than therapy.

More...

37 of 43

 

Best Use of Snark

Who? Weekly has the answer for all those times you wonder what Rita Ora is up to.

More...

38 of 43

Greg Mooney/Atlanta Photographers

Most Ironic Title

Tuck Everlasting, the musical about immortal life, closed after just two months.

More...

39 of 43

Julieta Cervantes

Least Ironic Title

Shuffle Along did exactly that soon after star Audra McDonald went on maternity leave.

More...

40 of 43

Matthew Murphy

The Betty Buckley "Memory" Memorial

Try as she might, Cats headliner Leona Lewis didn't erase the memory of a better performance.

More...

41 of 43

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Best Reason to Go Outside

Pokémon GO puts the Fitbit to shame.

More...

42 of 43

 

Most Immersive VR Game

Batman: Arkham VR has you reaching for batarangs.

More...

43 of 43

Playstation

Most Nauseating VR Game

PlayStation VR Worlds' "Scavengers Odyssey" has you reaching for Dramamine.

More...

See Also...

More from EW

More from EW