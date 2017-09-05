Meghan Markle: 8 Times the Suits Actress Inspired Us

When she opened up about being biracial

In 2015, Markle wrote a moving essay for Elle about her background and her life as a biracial woman; from the awkwardness of filling out a mandatory census in seventh grade to a dorm mate who rudely asked if her parents were still together. "Just as black and white, when mixed, make grey, in many ways that's what it did to my self-identity: it created a murky area of who I was, a haze around how people connected with me. I was grey. And who wants to be this indifferent colour, devoid of depth and stuck in the middle? I certainly didn't," she wrote. "So you make a choice: continue living your life feeling muddled in this abyss of self-misunderstanding, or you find your identity independent of it. You push for colour-blind casting, you draw your own box. You introduce yourself as who you are, not what colour your parents happen to be. You cultivate your life with people who don't lead with ethnic descriptions such as, 'that black guy Tom', but rather friends who say: 'You know? Tom, who works at [blah blah] and dates [fill in the blank] girl.' You create the identity you want for yourself, just as my ancestors did when they were given their freedom."