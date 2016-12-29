Mary Tyler Moore Through the Years

Hollywood legend Mary Tyler Moore turned 80 on Dec. 29, 2016. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1936, the star made her onscreen debut at age 17, playing a tiny elf dancing on a TV commercial for Hotpoint appliances that aired during Ozzie and Harriet. In 1961, Carl Reiner cast her on The Dick Van Dyke Show, which eventually led to The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which aired from 1970-1977. Throughout her career, she picked up six Emmy Awards, two Tonys, and an Oscar nomination. In honor of Moore's birthday, see photos her through the years, ahead.