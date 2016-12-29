TV

Mary Tyler Moore Through the Years

CBS via Getty Images; Ron Galella/WireImage; Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore Through the Years

Hollywood legend Mary Tyler Moore turned 80 on Dec. 29, 2016. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1936, the star made her onscreen debut at age 17, playing a tiny elf dancing on a TV commercial for Hotpoint appliances that aired during Ozzie and Harriet. In 1961, Carl Reiner cast her on The Dick Van Dyke Show, which eventually led to The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which aired from 1970-1977. Throughout her career, she picked up six Emmy Awards, two Tonys, and an Oscar nomination. In honor of Moore's birthday, see photos her through the years, ahead.

CBS via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke posing for The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1961

CBS via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore with Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, and Dick Van Dyke, on The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1961

CBS via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke on The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1961

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore at the Golden Globe Awards in 1962

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore's studio headshot circa 1962

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore being kissed by costars after winning an Emmy for The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1962

Earl Theisen/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore in rehearsal for The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1963

Earl Theisen/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore at a table read for The Dick Van Dyke Show

CBS via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore as Laura Petrie in The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1964

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore in 1965

Bettmann via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore in the 1960s

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Mary Tyler Moore on Danny Thomas Special in 1965

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore and husband Grant Tinker in 1966

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore and Julie Andrews in Thoroughly Modern Millie in 1967

E Milsom/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore in 1969

GAB Archive/Redferns

Mary Tyler Moore and Elvis Presley in Change of Habit in 1969

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore in 1970

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore in a scene from The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970

CBS Photo Archive

Mary Tyler Moore on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970

Ron Galella/WireImage

Mary Tyler Moore in 1971

CBS Photo Archive

Mary Tyler Moore and the cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show: Valerie Harper, Edward Asner, Cloris Leachman, and Ted Knight

CBS via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore as Mary Richards on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1971

CBS Photo Archive

Mary Tyler Moore and Valerie Harper on Rhoda in 1974

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore with The Mary Tyler Moore Show costars Cloris Leachman and Valerie Harper in 1974

CBS via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore in 1975

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1977

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Mary Tyler Moore on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1978

Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore poses for a portrait in 1978

CBS via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore with the cast of her variety show, Mary — David Letterman, Judy Kahan, James Hampton, Michael Keaton, Dick Shawn, and Swoozie Kurtz — in 1978

George Rose/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore poses for a portrait in 1979

Art Zelin/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore hugs Carol Burnett in 1980

Everett Collection

Mary Tyler Moore and Donald Sutherland in Ordinary People in 1980

Betty Galella/WireImage

Mary Tyler Moore at the Metropolitan Club in 1980

Ron Galella/WireImage

Mary Tyler Moore at the 1981 Golden Globes, where she won Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her turn in Ordinary People

Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore and Robert Redford in 1981

Ron Galella/WireImage

Mary Tyler Moore and Valerie Harper at the 1985 Golden Apple Awards

Ron Galella/WireImage

Mary Tyler Moore with Ed Asner and Gavin MacLeod in 1990

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Mary Tyler Moore receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1992

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke at the the TV Land Awards in 2003

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Mary Tyler Moore and Robert Levine at the 2006 TV Land Awards

Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

Mary Tyler Moore with her dog at Broadway Barks! in 2006

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mary Tyler Moore and Julie Andrews at the SAG Awards in 2007

M. Caulfield/WireImage

Mary Tyler Moore presenting at the SAG Awards in 2007

Cheree Ray/FilmMagic

Mary Tyler Moore at an event honoring Betty White in 2008

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Mary Tyler Moore testifies at a Senate hearing seeking Federal funding for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in 2009

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore receives the Live Achievement Award, presented by Dick Van Dyke, at the SAG Awards in 2012

Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore in 2012

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper, and Betty White on the set of Hot in Cleveland in 2013

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore in 2013

